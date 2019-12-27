Puri: At a time when the state government is pumping crores of rupees for the development of the Holy City, poor condition of a road near the beach here has become matter of concern for the tourists.

The potholed road has been hindering vehicular traffic for the last several days. Besides, filthy water from the nearby sewerage line often inundates the road and thereby inconveniences the tourists.

Hundreds of tourists from across the globe usually visit the Holy City to spend some quality times on its golden beach. However, the district administration and the civic authorities here have failed to improve infrastructure on the beach, alleged many locals.

“We love Puri beach. The Holy City is one of the major tourist destinations in Odisha. But, the poor condition of the road near Puri beach is causing problems to visitors. Sewage from the nearby sewerage line inundated the road at several places, Friday,” said Sarat Mondal, a tourist from West Bengal.

Sangarm Tripathy, a tourist from Nayagarh, too expressed displeasure over the ill-maintained road. “The poor condition of the road is causing bad impression among the tourists. The civic authorities should take immediate steps to repair the road,” he said.

Some locals, meanwhile, claimed that a few hotels often release their sewage to the road. “The administration is yet to take any step to prevent hotels from releasing sewage to the road and the nearby beach,” said a local.