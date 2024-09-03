Bhubaneswar: A 57-ft tall idol in the style of Mumbai’s Lalbaug will be installed at Badagada for the seven-day Ganesh Mahotsav this year, Bright Star Youth Association secretary Sangram Martha said during a recently held press conference here. “The idol will sit atop a 12-ft tall mouse, he said adding that another attraction will be a 10kg silver foot of Lord Ganesh,” he said. “The idol is being built by artisans and will be decorated with natural colours. A Titanic-style light gate will also be installed. Every evening, Khichdi Prasad will be distributed to devotees,” Martha said. He said that puja mandap will be decorated with a German hangar shed and a mini pagoda. The entire area from the puja mandap to Kalpana Chhak will be decorated with colourful lights. For the convenience of divyang and senior citizens, wheelchair facilities will be available for their hassle-free visit to the puja mandap, he said. This apart, various cultural programmes will be organised during the period. Odia fim stars like Archana Padhi, Ira Mohanty, Kuldeep Pattanayak, Nabhyaa, Durga, Tariq Aziz, Ankit Patra, Mantu Chhuria, and others will perform on the occasion.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP