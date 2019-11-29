Rupsa: Bahabalpur fishing jetty in Balasore district has been playing a role in improving the economy and financial condition of hundreds of fishermen since it was established in the year 1992. It also plays a major role in the development of Odisha’s economy.

However, due to lack of proper maintenance, the jetty currently is in a pathetic condition. This has affected the lives of the fishing community who stay in the area.

Bahabalpur jetty is just two kilometres from the Bay of Bengal and is the busiest in Balasore district. Everyday hundreds of fishing boats operate through this jetty. In terms of fish catch, the Bahabalpur jetty is the largest in Odisha.

The lives of more than 16,000 persons, both male and female are directly connected with this jetty. While men usually go out into the sea, the women look after the sales on shore.

According to the information available from the Marine Fishery Department Office, there are 352 mechanised country boats, 185 trawlers, 135 launches and 129 paddled boats are operating from the jetty. They all are registered and licensed. Eighty per cent of the fish caught are bought by traders from all over the country including Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and Kerala.

However, in recent times the accumulation of silt in the jetty is creating problems for the boat operators. There are no dredging facilities available and hence boats are not being able to move freely and anchor. The entrance passage to the jetty has also diminished because of silt accumulation and hence boats are being forced to anchor in the sea for long hours.

Prabir Sahu, a boat owner alleged, that the jetty at one go cannot accommodate a large number of boats. Accumulation of silt in the rivulet has reduced its depth. As a result, vessels cannot come to shore when the tide recedes.

Fishermen and Fish Businessmen Association, president, Bikas Das and secretary Gorachand Jena observed that the body has been drawing the attention of the central and state governments to improve the condition of the jetty, but to no avail.

Echoing their opinion, BJP district general secretary Debashis Mohapatra said the Haladipada-Bahabalpur road plays a vital role in improving the financial condition of the fishermen here. So the road leading to the jetty and connecting it to the highway should be constructed in a proper manner. He also emphasised the need for a sluice gate because during the monsoon water enters farmlands in areas in Sartha, Kashaphal, Chhanua, Bahabalpur panchayats.

According to Fishfed in-charge, Kali Prasad Biswal, some parts of the jetty were repaired by the Fishery Engineering Division in 2018 and 2019. And since then nothing has been done for its development, informed Biswal.

When contacted assistant marine officer, Nalinikant Das admitted that due to lack of maintenance the 120 metres long jetty is on the verge of collapse. He warned that a serious accident is round the corner unless preventive measures are taken on war footing.

For a new 450-metre long jetty, Central Institute of Coastal Fishery Engineering Federation, Kerala, conducted a survey in the year 2009-10. The report has also been submitted along with the estimate. Once the plan is approved and the order processed, steps would be taken to build a new jetty, said sources.

