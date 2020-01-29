Keonjhar: Members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) created ruckus and allegedly sloganeered in favour of Pakistan during their attempt to enforce Bharat Bandh at Gandhi Chhak in Keonjhar district Wednesday over CAA and NRC implementation in the country.

Several sources said, the incident took place when the protesters of Bahujan Kranti Morcha and their leaders attempted to stage a road blockade at NH-49 to enforce a nationwide strike called by that organisation.

Their act faced stiff opposition from locals and pro-NRC demonstrators, who opposed the strike and later gathered in large numbers at the spot. A scuffle ensued soon after leading to police intervention.

The cops have detained several agitators of BKM over allegations of pro-Pakistan sloganeering and blocking public roads illegally.

PNN