Puri: A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials recently visited Jagannath Temple in Puri and inspected the ‘Baishi Pahacha’ (22 steps at temple entrance), Mahalaxmi and Bimala temples for damage assessment and repair work.

The team inspected the Baishi Pahacha and identified some stones in the steps which have been damaged.

According to a source, the damaged stones will soon be replaced. Earlier, steps of the South-West entry point was also repaired by the ASI team.

Notably, a special technical committee of ASI had also visited the Jagannath temple June 25, 2020 to examine the inner part of ‘Natya Manda’ and ‘Jagamohan.’

It may be mentioned here that each year, a technical team is set up for the inspection of the Jagannath temple during Rath Yatra when the Holy Trinity is on their annual sojourn to Gundicha Temple.

