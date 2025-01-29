Jajpur: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chief Secretary of Odisha to submit a reply within four weeks over grant of environmental clearance to black stone quarries under Dharmasala tehsil in this district as the lessees have submitted false information while applying for the quarries and are resorting to illegal mining practices, according to a report.

Arun Kumar Jena and others had filed a petition before the NGT alleging that several business entities have committed irregularities to secure the lease of black stone quarries under Dharmasala tehsil. It was alleged that false information and forged documents were submitted to obtain environmental clearance (EC) for three quarries—BSQ 1, 3, and 5 located on Bajabati hill. The matter has been brought before the apex environment watchdog under case number 11/2025/EZ.

A bench of NGT comprising Justice B Amit Sthalekar and expert member Arun Kumar Verma heard the matter, January 23, 2025 and issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), the Director General of Mines Safety (DGMS), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), and the Deputy Director General of Forests.

According to the petition, out of six mines covering 35.66 acres operating on Bajabati Hill, three have been acquired by Agarwal Infrabuild Private Limited. However, it is alleged that illegal mining is being carried out in violation of lease agreements.

Complaints indicate that unsafe blasting practices are taking place, by making excessive depth in the quarry—surpassing the permissible 6-metre limit.

Dharmasala tehsildar issued a show-cause notice to the leaseholders regarding the illegal quarrying March 16, 2023. Bajabati stone quarry is situated within a 200-metre radius of Bajabati village, an Anganwadi centre, Baba Gaudabudha temple, and Nakapola-Mandia road.

This violates the statutory norm of 500 metres. Moreover, Bajabati primary school, community ponds, and temples, and other facilities like Kanhupur Anganwadi Centre, primary schools at Nuakhunta, Jharsahal, and Kantamalia villages fall within a 500-metre range.

