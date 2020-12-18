Mumbai: As Bajirao Mastani clocked five years Friday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production company took a trip down memory lane. It shared what went behind the making of the period romance saga. Directed by Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani featured Ranveer Singh as Maratha warrior ‘Peshwa Bajirao’, Priyanka Chopra as ‘Kashi Bai’ and Deepika Padukone as ‘Mastani’.

Touted as one of the highest grossing films of 2015, the magnum opus minted over Rs 356 crore worldwide.

‘Bhansali Productions’ shared three separate videos Friday they were about the valour, loyalty and glory of ‘Bajirao’, strength and devotion of ‘Kashi Bai’ and passion of ‘Mastani’.

See links:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI7LJVwp8jU/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI7K0q5JTWX/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI7KVQgpfzW/

Ranveer marked the film’s fifth anniversary by sharing the video posted by Bhansali Productions on his Instagram stories. Deepika put a still from the film as her display picture and changed the name of her page on the photo-video sharing platform to ‘Mastani’.

Jointly produced by Bhansali and Eros International, the film also featured Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Milind Soman, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aditya Pancholi.

At the 63rd National Film awards, Bhansali had won the ‘Best Director’ honour for Bajirao Mastani, Azmi earned the ‘Best Supporting Actress’ award. Choreographer Remo D’Souza got his first National Award for choreographing two chart topping numbers ‘Pinga’ and ‘Deewani Mastani’.

The film also won major awards in technical categories like cinematography, production design, re-recordist and sound design.