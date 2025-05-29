New Delhi: Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has tendered an unconditional apology to wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya for sullying his name during their protest against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang, along with Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, had led a protest against Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment of several junior women wrestlers.

During the sit-in at Jantar Mantar, in a press interactions May 10, 2023, Bajrang had said that Naresh Dahiya himself was a rape accused, so he had no right to question their protest.

Dahiya had dragged Punia to court, filing a defamation case, saying he has already been cleared of any wrong doing by the court.

Punia was issued summons by the court which also granted him bail in the case in the fourth hearing.

On May 17 this month, Bajrang tendered his apology to the coach and regretted his action.

“I tender my unconditional apology to Mr Naresh Dahiya, for the wrong and insensitive statement made by me against him during the press conference held at Jantar Mantar during agitation in pubic view,” Bajrang said in his apology statement, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

“That I deeply regret for the pain and damage caused to the image of Mr Naresh Dahiya, besides pain and hurt caused to the near and dear ones due to the wrong and insensitive statement made by me against him.”

“That I say that Mr Dahiya is a distinguished coach and has provided his best to the nation. That I once again reiterate my regret and issue a heartfelt apology to Mr Dahiya and his loved ones,” the statement read.

Dahiya runs an akhara (training centre) for male wrestlers in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area by the name of Chhotu Ram Vyayamshaala.

He has trained CWG gold medallist Vinod (55kg) and wrestlers like Ramesh Guliya (74kg), who had beaten the likes of Sushil Kumar in 2005.

Ravindra (65kg) and Abhishek (61kg), who have performed well at the international level, have also been trained by him.

“Two or four months before the protest, these very wrestlers were praising the WFI President. Then suddenly, all this happened. There was this allegation by a random guy against me and it was mentioned by Bajrang in his address. I took an exception to that and dragged him to court.

“Now that he has tendered apology, I have accepted it. His lawyer had contacted my lawyer to convey the apology. I did not have much to do with Brij Bhushan. I only went to office 3-4 times because you have to go to federation office for work-related things. I just told them that at that time that they will go away from scene gradually but there will be consequences for kids involved. That’s it, nothing else.”

An FIR was lodged against Brij Bhushan and matter is still in court.