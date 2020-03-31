New Delhi: Trailblazer Indian women’s football team captain Bala Devi joined Tuesday compatriots Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri in Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) awareness campaign against COVID-19 pandemic as she urged the people worldwide to stay at home and practice social distancing to defeat the dreaded coronavirus.

Devi is among the latest leading players of the continent to join the AFC’s #BreakTheChain video campaign, aimed at raising awareness in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stressed the importance of washing our hands regularly and to avoid close contact with people. We need to break the chain and it must be a team effort. Let’s work together and defeat this opponent,” Devi said in an AFC release.

“The whole world is struggling with this pandemic and things will only get better – starting with us. We must do our part, follow the regulations and if advised by your Governments, please stay at home. We need to make these small sacrifices to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone close to us,” Devi added.

Devi became the first Indian woman footballer to play in a top division league in Europe when she signed up with Scottish Women’s Premier League side Rangers WFC earlier this year.

Since its launch less than a week ago, the AFC’s #BreakTheChain campaign has engaged with millions of fans across the globe as more and more Asian stars join the worthy cause.

Agencies