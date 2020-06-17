Balasore: Balasore BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta passed away due to cardiac arrest Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 61.

Madan Mohan’s son Manas Dutta informed about his father’s demise.

Sources said, due to cardiovascular disease, Dutta was under treatment at AIIMS Delhi earlier. He had recently returned to Odisha after being treated.

However, he complained of another cardiac arrest Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital this morning.

Dutta had won the 2019 assembly elections for the first time on a BJP ticket by defeating his close contender Jiban Pradip Dash of BJD with a margin of 13406 votes.

He was an active member of the BJP and held various positions in the district such as Vice President of DRDA, Chairman of Remuna Block and BJP District President of Balasore.

PNN