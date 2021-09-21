Bhograi: Tension flared up on West Bengal-Odisha border Tuesday, as the neighbouring state’s government resumed construction of a boundary wall near Udaipur beach under Bhograi block in Balasore district. People of the bordering villages on both sides of the two states are in a confrontational mood over the construction of the boundary wall by the West Bengal government. It has become a bone of contention as local villagers in Balasore district protested the move September 7.

The Balasore district administration had stopped construction of the boundary wall, saying that it is illegal. It has also clamped Section 144 around the area.

However, throwing the prohibitory orders put in place by the Odisha government to the wind, the Irrigation department of the West Bengal government restarted construction of the boundary wall. Locals then informed the Bhograi tehsildar regarding the development.

Police from the Talsari marine police station rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Police personnel directed the officials of West Bengal to stop the construction work. This led to a heated argument between officials of the two sides. However, the West Bengal government was forced to stop work due to the hard stand taken by the Balasore district administration.

Bhograi tehsildar invited officials of the Revenue and Irrigation departments of West Bengal for a discussion on the Bhograi tehsil premises. However, no official form the neighbouring state cooperated till last reports came in. Local villagers of Udaipur village in Bhograi block have been strongly opposing the intrusion bids by the West Bengal government.

It should be stated here that since 1978 the neighbouring state has eroded into land belonging to Odisha, a total of seven times.