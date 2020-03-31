Rasalpur: Balasore district is gearing up to set up temporary coronavirus quarantine centres at Ganguti, Khannagar, Padampur and Sargaon panchayats under Sadar block to treat COVID-19 patients following instructions from block officials and panchayat level officials.

These dedicated centres will have 10 beds each in their isolation ward.

Centres have been set up at Genguti Flood Shelter, Nilakantheshwar College in Khannagar, Padmapur Flood Shelter, and a high school in Sargaon Panchayat. Panchayat executive officer Ramesh Chandra Sahu has been deployed as the nodal officer, while he has been seen touring all the centres. “If a person is suspected of being affected, he or she will be brought to the centre and treated immediately,” the nodal officer Sahu said.

PNN