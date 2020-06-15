Bhograi: Fishermen residing in Balasore district had been facing hardships since the imposition of lockdown March 25. With the restrictions easing, they are venturing out into the sea now. In spite of heavy rains lashing this place here for the last few days, hundreds of fishermen went out to Monday morning for their catch. Most of them wore a big smile on their faces, hopeful that the freshly-caught fish would ease their hardships to a certain extent.

These fishermen belong to the Udayapur, Talasari, Ranasinghpur, Kirtania, Choumukha, Dagara, Kasaphala and Balaramgadi coastal areas in Balasore district. They gathered at their respective jetties early in the morning to go out into the sea. Usually the fishermen rent the boats and pay the amount in advance to the owners. This year however, the fishermen are facing acute financial crunch due to lockdown. So owners have come forward to help them and have given fishermen the boats without taking any advance. The owners know that if the fishermen get a good catch, they will automatically pay the money back.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak and imposition of lockdown in the district, local fishermen had been facing much difficulty to eke out their living. They see a ray of hope even as the district has reported a spike in positive cases.

PNN