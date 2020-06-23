Balasore/Sajanagad: A jail inmate, lodged at Nilagiri sub-jail in Balasore district died while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Maga Singh (26), a resident of Pratappur under Ajodhya police outpost.

Police had arrested Maga on a charge of burglary june 20 in the house of a doctor of Balipal. He was produced in court the same day and remanded to judicial custody.

Maga felt indisposed at night the same day and was admitted to the Nilagiri hospital. As his condition grew critical, he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital where he died, said IIC Sarojini Nayak. The IIC said that Maga’s body was handed over to his family after the autopsy.