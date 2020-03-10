Balasore: Properties worth over lakhs were destroyed after a major fire broke out at the Emami Paper Mills at Remuna locality in Balasore district. The fire started as a result of a short circuit in the stock room of the mill.

On being informed, the fire personnel and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and tried to control the blaze. Luckily there were no casualties in the mishap as the workers were not present at the mill which was closed due to Holi.

At the time of writing this report, the fire has been brought under control. However, the losses are yet to be ascertained.

PNN