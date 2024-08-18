Balasore: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old youth from Sahajipatna village under Remuna police limits in Balasore died by suicide after losing lakhs in an online gaming app, sources said Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Gautam Nayak, son of Sharat Nayak, a resident of Sahajipatna village.

According to sources, Gautam was working in a private company at Balasore and was addicted to online game for a long time. After winning some money initially his hunger for the game increased. However, he lost more money than he won. Even after heavy loss of money in betting, he continued to be engaged in the game with the intention to recover the lost amount. He even borrowed money for betting but did not get any success and lost his mental balance. Finally, Gautam committed suicide by hanging Friday night. Before taking the extreme step, he had warned his friends not to fall in trap of online games and betting through text messages. His mother came to know about the incident Saturday morning and informed others. He was rescued by family members and taken to Remuna hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’

On being informed, Remuna police reached hospital for investigation. After registering a case (34/24) of unnatural death, Remuna police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem.

PNN