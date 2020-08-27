Balasore: With all the rivers flowing through Balasore district being in spate due to incessant rains, the district is faced with a serious flood situation.

While there are flood in Jalaka and Budhabalang rivers, the water level of Subarnarekha is continuously increasing, triggering fear among the riparian villagers.

These rivers are flowing above the danger levels wherein thousands of acres of farmlands are lying submerged in these floodwaters. Many villages are also reported to be waterlogged, leaving little scope for mobility and transport for the villagers.

The red mark of Jalaka river at Mathani is 5.5 metre but the river was flowing way over it. The river was flowing at 7 metres at 10am Thursday.

Similarly, Budhabalang river’s danger level is 8.13 metres at National Highway-5. But it is flowing at 8.26 metres, worsening the flood situation.

At the same time, the Subarnarekha river is reportedly flowing at 9.40 metres near at Rajghat while its danger level is 10.36metres.

So far, no incident of casualty or property loss has been reported from any part of the district. However, at many places, villages have been cut off from the rest of the district as the main roads connecting those villages to other parts have been submerged. Thus, besides communication, relief work has also badly been affected.

PNN