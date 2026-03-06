Kathmandu: Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah’s newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was on Friday heading towards a landslide victory in Nepal’s first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led government in September.

According to the Election Commission, the RSP is leading in 70 out of 94 constituencies where counting was underway as of 2 pm, while the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and Nepali Communist Party were each leading in six constituencies.

The election was being closely watched by India, which hopes for a stable government in the politically fragile Himalayan nation to take forward the developmental partnership between the two sides.

“We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in Delhi Thursday.

He said India has “consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal and in keeping with our commitment, provided logistical supplies as per request from Government of Nepal for these elections”.

Balendra Shah, who was the Mayor of Kathmandu till recently, is leading in Jhapa-5 constituency against four-time prime minister and CPN-UML chair Oli in the latter’s stronghold. Shah, popularly known as Balen, received 6,090 votes, while Oli got just 1,248 votes till 10 am.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Progressive Democratic Party, Shram Sanskrti Party, and independent candidates were each leading in one constituency.

So far, the Election Commission has declared that the RSP and the NC have won one seat each. Ranju Darshana of the RSP won from Kathmandu-1 with 15,455 votes, while Yogesh Gauchan Thakali of the NC won from Mustang with 3,307 votes.

According to an official, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has so far received 5,924 votes and is ahead of his rivals in Rukum East.

The RSP, headed by Ravi Lamichhane, is leading in all 10 constituencies of Kathmandu, according to media reports.

Nepal witnessed about 60 per cent voter turnout during the elections to the House of Representatives Thursday. The counting of votes started late Thursday night and is expected to be completed by Friday night, according to the Election Commission.

The RSP, formed in 2022, had projected Balen as its prime minister candidate. The party received significant support during the campaign. On the other hand, the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) were part of the government toppled by the Gen Z last year.

Nepali Congress president Gagan Thapa is the prime ministerial candidate of his party, whereas the CPN (UML) has projected Oli as its PM face.

Nepal’s 18.9 million voters were eligible to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives. They will elect 165 HoR members through first past the post (FPTP) or direct voting system, and 110 members through proportionate voting.

Around 3,400 candidates are vying for 165 seats under direct voting, and 3,135 candidates for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The Gen Z youth, through their two-day intensified protests September 8 and 9, ousted Prime Minister Oli, who was heading a coalition government with the backing of Nepali Congress that enjoyed nearly two-thirds majority support.

After Oli’s ouster, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives September 12 and appointed Sushila Karki as the caretaker PM.

The major issues raised by Gen Z are anti-corruption, good governance, an end to nepotism, generational change in political leadership, etc.

Nepal has had 14 governments in the last 18 years, indicating the fragile nature of the Himalayan nation’s political system.

