Mumbai: Actress Avika Gor, who shot to fame from the TV show Balika Vadhu, is very active on social media. She was in the headlines for her fitness transformation. Now the actress is in discussion for romantic picture with her boyfriend.

In fact, recently, Avika shared a picture on social media with boyfriend and Roadies fame Milind Chandwani and with no time it went viral on social media. In the viral picture, Avika and Milind are holding each other and they are under the tree decorated with lights, in which the pair looks very beautiful.

Avika announced her love on social media. Avika had told that she is dating Roadies fame socialite Milind Chandwani.

While sharing picture with Milind she wrote, My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava😂)

This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever..

We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it’s impossible to find such a partner.

So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today..

Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life… Haha… Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon… Lekin “log kya kahenge” waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile..

Ufff … challo itne paise mein itna hi milega🤓 isse zayada tareef karungi toh Mr. Chandwani chand tak udega.. 🤪 Well, I’m aware yeh kaafi ganda joke tha, but pura credit goes to his sense of humour! Like they say “sangat ka asar”😜

Challo jao sab khush raho ab 🥰

I love you from the bottom of my heart❤️Thanks for completing me.

Recently, the actress shared a bikini pictures which also went viral on social media.