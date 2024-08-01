Korukonda: Balimela hydroelectric project is running through troubled times as technical snags continue to cripple six of its power units, despite the government pumping in over Rs 300 crore on their renovation. According to reports, the mega hydropower project in the state was established with six power generation units which are more than 50 year old. Therefore, the amount spent on their renovation has gone down the drain. The hydropower project has been producing 33 per cent electricity and supplying it to various parts of the state since 1973. Each of the six units established initially was producing 60 megawatt (MW) electricity. In 2009, two more units, with 75- MW capacity each, were added to the hydel project at an expenditure of Rs 160 crore which boosted capacity to 510 MW.

However, trouble started when the initially established six units very often developed technical snags and power production came to a grinding halt. It was found that the spare parts had become worn out and outdated, resulting in frequent disruption in generation of electricity since 2012. Although several crores were spent on their repairs, the units could not be revived. Later, the state government decided to fix the problem for good and sanctioned Rs 300 crore for renovation of the old units in financial year 2016-17. The government also floated a global tender for the purpose and awarded it to Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), a Central PSU.

Accordingly, the work order for renovation of the six units was issued to BHEL. The PSU started the renovation of unit no2 at a cost of Rs 50 crore from December 18, 2017 and completed it December 29, 2021. The unit was then handed over to Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) December 29, 2021. Power production from unit no-2 continued for three years and nine months but it again went kaput March 15, 2024, raising questions about the efficiency and expertise of BHEL in repair and renovation works. Observers have now raised doubts about the fate of the remaining five units which are currently undergoing repairs. They suspect something amiss in the renovation works and demanded a high-level inquiry. Official sources said Balimela hydroelectric project authorities handed over unit-1 and unit2 for renovation to BHEL December 12, 2017.

Similarly, unit no-3 was handed over to BHEL August 17, 2022 and unit no-4 August 10, 2022. BHEL authorities were asked to complete the repair work within 18 months of handover which is mentioned in the contract signed by BHEL.

However, BHEL took four years and 11 days to complete the renovation of the unit no-2. Radhamohan Ota, head, Renovation and Modernisation division of Balimela hydroelectric project, said unit no-2 has remained shut since March after it developed technical snags and heavy vibration in the machine was noticed.

As per the contract, BHEL has been tasked with maintenance of the unit for a period of one year. The project authorities have written to it to take up the maintenance of the unit. Ota suspected that unit no-2 developed technical snags due to leveling and design problem of the unit. It was learnt that BHEL rushed in two experts for repairing of unit no-2. Meanwhile, BHEL has completed the renovation of unit 1, 3 and 4.

However, the state load dispatch centre is also not allowing the project authorities to handover unit no5 and unit no-6 to BHEL for repairing as it is yet to complete the repairing of unit-2 and make it functional. Ota said that penalty will be collected from BHEL as it failed to meet the deadline. When contacted, engineer S Shiva Prasad, senior general manager of Balimela project said that the higher authorities have been apprised of the development and they will take a call.