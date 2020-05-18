Puri: Using collector’s power, Madhuchhanda Farak, sarpanch of Baliput panchayat under Sadar block in Puri district announced a 36-hour shutdown starting 6am Monday.

Farak is the first sarpanch in Puri district to use the power of a collector given to sarpanchs by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to contain spread of coronavirus.

When asked what prompted her to impose shutdown, Farak said Baliput panchayat shares its border with Mahura panchayat of Satyabadi block and Davar panchayat of Gop block.

Meanwhile, Mahura and Davar panchayats have each reported a COVID-19 patient. Since there is a PNB Bank branch in Baliput panchayat, Sastri Smruti College in Sadar block and other government and non-government offices in Sadar block, people from Mahura and Davar panchayats come to Sadar block to get their work done.

The shut down has been imposed in order to stop people of two infected blocks from coming to Baliput panchayat and check the infection. She said the decision in this regard was taken at a village meeting.

“Medicine stores and those dealing in necessary services will remain open during the shutdown. However, taking Cyclone Amphan in view, we may bring in certain changes in the decision,” she added.

PNN