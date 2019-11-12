CUTTACK: The week-long Baliyatra festival kicked off at Baliyatra padia here Tuesday. The fest was inaugurated jointly by Indonesia Ambassador Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro and Minister Pratap Jena.

About 6:45 pm Tuesday, at the time of filing the report, organisers had recorded 58,000 visitors and they hoped that the inaugural day will register an attendance of around 1 lakh.

This year, utmost attention has been paid towards cleanliness and sanitation of the ground premises. Redevelopment of water bodies by cleaning them and introduction of boating facilities are some of the newly introduced features.

Moreover, in every 200-metre on the ground, kiosk-type structures are setup. The setups are being cleaned by 120 sweepers, 20 sanitary officers and jamadars. In total, there are 180 such kiosk-type structures which are being cleaned twice daily. Keeping in mind the dust pollution inevitable due to such a huge turnout, water is being sprinkled and masks are also being distributed for free by SHG groups. Masks are also being sold.

Quality of food is also one of the most sensitive issues when it comes to such a large gathering. Six health officers in two teams are deployed by Cuttack Municipal Corporation on the ground to keep a check on the food quality. Through mobile food laboratories, the officers are examining the food at the fest and penalties starting from Rs 100 to Rs 1 lakh will be levied if someone is found flouting the norms.

On the inaugural day, a special boat ride was organised for the dignitaries from the deer park to Baliyatra field. Even the visitors can enjoy the boat ride from the Naval Jetty in a nominal fee, organisers said.

It may be mentioned here that a special app ‘Aama Baliyatra’ was also launched at the inaugural ceremony. The app designed by Nuapada Colony’s Surya Narayan Barik, software engineer, details out the facilities (including police, fire and medical) and locates help sites at the venue in case of any emergency. However, the lacklustre mobile network connectivity at the venue rendered the app futile for the revelers.

Speaking to Orissa POST, Ambassador of Indonesia Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, said, “The exemplary Baliyatra has once again created a wonderful bond between the two countries.” South-east Asia and soon Bali will also have a fest like this to encourage more cultural and commerce links between the countries, he added.

Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro said, “This time Baliyatra is much hi-tech and one can expect a lot of facilities.”

Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said, “The government’s 5T programme has been wonderfully executed in this fest and a lot of new things can be seen, especially ‘Mo Rickshaw’ which will give the rickshaw-pullers a stimulus.”

The festival will conclude November 19th.