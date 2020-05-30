Bhubaneswar: Bande Utkal Janani, the state anthem, reverberated across Odisha and beyond Saturday as people from all walks of life, recited it in a show of respect and honour to the COVID-19 warriors across the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recited the song at his residence Naveen Nivas. Workers of different political parties led by their state presidents joined the moment at their party headquarters here.



Secretariat employees, sportspersons, film personalities, police personnel, and others recited Bande Utkala Janani at different places to show solidarity with the COVID-19 warriors.



Servitors, police officials and people from all walks of life came together to sing ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ in front of majestic Jagannath Temple in Puri.



Besides, all important railway stations in Odisha under the East Coast Railway jurisdiction participated in the mass singing.

OrissaPOST staff led by Editor Tathagata Satpathy and CEO Adyasha Satpathy also recited the anthem in honour of COVID-19 warriors at the Bhubaneswar office.



Patnaik Thursday had appealed the 4.5 crore Odias of the state and also those residing outside the state, to sing the song at 5:30pm Saturday in honour of COVID-19 warriors whose sacrifice is unmatched and unparalled.

‘Bande Utkala Janani’ was the opening song of Utkal Sammilani during the fight for the formation of a separate province.

(PNN & Agencies)