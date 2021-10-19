Nuapada: Accusing the state government of violating constitutional rights of backward classes, members of the Zilla OBC Manch in this district observed a 12-hour bandh Monday.

The Manch had given a bandh call from 6am to 6pm bandh alleging that the state government has slashed the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the upcoming panchayat elections from 27% to 2.8%.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Panchayati Raj department had published the draft list for reservation of Zilla Parishad president posts for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and women in all the districts of the state October 16.

The Zilla Parishad president posts of four districts Angul, Keonjhar, Khordha and Gajapati have been allotted to the Backward Classes as per the notification of the draft list issued by the Panchayati Raj Director.

As per provisions in the relevant laws, the public can submit objections or suggestions within 10 days of the notification of the draft list on allotment of reservations i.e. by 5.30pm of October 25 via email to dir-pr.od@gov.in or prsec.or@nic.in.

The notification has stated that the state government on the basis of objections/suggestions received within the stipulated period will take a final decision on the draft list on reservations.

