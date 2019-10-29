Dhaka: Bangladesh could miss the services of their T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the upcoming India tour as he is facing a lengthy ban after the local media reported that the star all-rounder did not report a corrupt approach.

According to the country’s leading bengali daily ‘Samakal’, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked the team to keep Shakib away from practice ahead of their India tour this month and the player now could be suspended for 18 months by the governing body.

There was already uncertainty over whether Shakib would be available for the India tour in the wake of the players calling a strike over the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) not addressing their grievances. Although the strike has been called off, Shakib missed the pre-tour camp, including a practice game, in Mirpur.

“Actually, nothing is clear yet and that is my problem since the team is leaving day after tomorrow,” BCB President Nazmul Hassan was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

“To my knowledge, he (Shakib) was going to play (the practice match on Sunday). When he talked to me, he said that he was going to go and I said I was going there as well. When I went there, I heard that he spoke to the coach and that he was on vacation or resting. I heard it from someone else,” Nazmul Hassan added.

BCB are also trying to convince the players to agree to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s proposal for a day-night Test with pink ball at the Eden Gardens.

The tour comprises three T20 Internationals and two Tests. The first T20I will be played in New Delhi November 3.