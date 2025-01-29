Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury Wednesday said all “unequal agreements” made with India during the tenure of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League will be discussed.

Addressing a press conference on the upcoming border conference between the chiefs of India’s Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh, he accused Indian nationals in border areas of manufacturing drugs and smuggling them across the border, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

“They manufacture Phensedyl and smuggle it into Bangladesh. Although they claim to produce it as medicine, it is made as a narcotic,” Chowdhury was quoted as saying.

He said any activity within 150 yards of the border requires mutual approval from both sides and added that there is no provision for unilateral action.

The adviser added that if a mosque or temple is to be built for development purposes, the consent of both countries is necessary. Emphasis will be placed on ensuring that such consent is obtained in the future, he said.

Chowdhury said discussions will be held during the conference regarding stopping alleged border killings and shooting at unarmed Bangladeshi citizens at the border.

The adviser further said that the conference will also address the alleged issue of the BSF or Indian nationals abducting or detaining Bangladeshi citizens.

“Measures to curb border violations, illegal crossings, or infiltrations by the BSF or Indian nationals will be emphasised. Additionally, preventing the smuggling of illegal drugs like yaba and Phensedyl, weapons, ammunition, and explosives from India into Bangladesh will be a priority,” he said.

The adviser also said that issues such as equitable distribution of water in rivers along the Bangladesh-India border, water extraction from rivers, implementation of water agreements, and reopening the mouth of the Rahimpur canal will be discussed.

PTI