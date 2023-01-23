Dhaka: Bangladesh will hold the presidential election by February 23, the country’s poll body announced.

The announcement was made by the Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam at a news conference Sunday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said incumbent president Abdul Hamid will not be re-elected for another term, as the country’s constitution allows only a maximum two-term limit consisting of five years each.

Hamid’s tenure will expire April 24.

Alam said the schedule for the presidential election will soon be announced.

In Bangladesh, the President is elected by an indirect election by MPs.

