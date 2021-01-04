Patna: A 32-year-old man’s attempt to fraudulently transfer Rs 11.73 crore to a private firm’s bank account through RTGS from a government account was foiled by an alert manager of a private bank here, police said Monday.

Accused Subham Kumar Gupta, a resident of Patna’s Chitkohra locality, was arrested in connection with the fraud. Manager Abhishek Raja said in his complaint that Gupta Saturday visited the Kotak Mahindra branch on Exhibition Road at around 3 p.m. to transfer Rs 11,73,12,721 from the land acquisition department’s account of the government.

Gupta was also carrying some forms signed by Land Acquisition Officer Pankaj Patel and the manager of the recipient bank.

Gandhi Maidan police station, SHO, Ranjeet Vats said that the manager of the Kotak Mahindra bank found Gupta’s activities to be suspicious after he failed to produce the bank cheques required for every RTGS on high amount.

“Gupta was also carrying a no objection certificate issued on the letterhead of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) wherein ‘ok to process’ was mentioned. As, it was a huge amount and he was not carrying the necessary cheques required for the RTGS, the manager suspected foul play,” Vats said.

“Abhishek Raja then sent a mail to Patel to verify the genuineness of RTGS. When Patel learnt about this he immediately checked the bank account of the department. As the amount was not transferred, he immediately asked to stop the payment,” Vats added.

“The bank manager detained Gupta and informed us about the fraud. We have arrested the accused and efforts are on to nab the holder of the recipient account. The account is registered in the name of a private firm named BS Enterprises. It has an account in ICICI bank on Boring Road in Patna,” the SHO said.

“The accused has named four other persons involved in the fraud. Further investigation is on,” he added.