Bhubaneswar: The working hours of all the banks functioning in the state have been rescheduled to normal office hours as before the lockdown.

Finance department special secretary PK Biswal Thursday issued a letter to the convener of state-level bankers committee (SLBC) and all district collectors in this context.

The government has asked all scheduled banks including cooperative banks and regional rural banks (RRBs) in the state to operate with full staff strength in all working days from 10 AM to 4 PM for customers like normal times.

The banking correspondents (BCs) and customer service point (CSPs) in the state are allowed to operate from 7 AM to 6:30 PM except from 2 PM to 4 PM for the benefit of rural customers.

From April 24 to May 21, the bank branches across the state except Cuttack, Puri, Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Koraput and Bhubaneswar were functioning from 8 AM to 2 PM with customer service hours from 8 AM to 1 PM. That too, the branches were functioning with one-third staff due to lockdown.

PNN