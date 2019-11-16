Khandapada: Mora than 10 kilograms of banned polythene bags and disposable plastic items were seized in surprise raids conducted by notified area council (NAC) officials here Friday at Khandapada area of Nayagarh district.

According to a source, officials raided a number of commercial enterprises looking for banned polythene bags under the supervision of executive engineer of Notified Area Council (NAC) Itishree Sarangi following an awareness campaign.

The team found that a number of stores especially grocery stores and snacks stalls had kept polythene bags for handing out to customers. Besides, some of them were also found to have stored disposable plastic glasses, plates along with other similar banned items.

District sanitary supervisor Vivekananda Parida, KC Parida were also present during the raid.

The raiding team collected around Rs 4,900 as fine from these businesses. Further, these shopkeepers have been warned to stop using polythene.

According to the executive engineer of the NAC, the raids will continue in the days to come.

PNN