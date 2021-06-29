Burla: Odisha Governor and Prof Ganeshi Lal has appointed Prof Banshidhar Majhi as the Vice-Chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla.

Majhi will remain in the post for three years with effect from the date he assumes office or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Prof Majhi is presently working as Director IIIT, DM Kancheepuram, Chennai.

He has more than 25 years of academic experience and has guided 18 Ph D scholars,70 M Tech and 8 M Tech (R) Scholars.

Prof Majhi has been awarded the Samanta Chandra Sekhar award, 2016 by the Odisha government.

UNI