Bhadrak: Amid public uproar, Bhadrak collector Gyana Das Tuesday ordered an enquiry into a case wherein Bant tehsildar has been accused of keeping a saree shop open forcefully for her to purchase during curfew hours.

District collector ordered sub-collector Pitamber Samal to initiate a probe into the matter.

According to locals, some of them observed Bant tehsildar purchasing saree from a shop during the curfew hours, May 19. The shopkeeper had allegedly been forced to keep the shop open for her.

Meanwhile, locals locked the shop, questioned the tehsildar about the irresponsible behaviour. They also shot a video of the incident.

The video soon went viral on social media following which collector Das ordered the probe. Locals had also tweeted the video clip to 5T secretary VK Pandian, collector Das and SP Rajesh Pandit.