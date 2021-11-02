Bhubaneswar: No more hooliganism by brawny musclemen, called ‘bouncers’, at twin city dance bars, as twin city police commissioner, Saumendra Priyadarsi, Monday issued an order barring employment of bouncers by the owners of bars for security purposes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack without proper verification of their antecedents.

Commissionerate police issued a set of guidelines in this regard after continuous receipts of complaints regarding misbehaviour and attacks on customers at the city bars.

“No bar owner shall appoint any person as private security whether known as bouncers or otherwise, without prior verification of the character and antecedents of the person concerned by the respective territorial Deputy Commissioners of Police,” informed the order issued by Commissionerate police.

The bar owners have been instructed to appoint such personnel attached to private security agencies registered under the PSARA Act as their personal security.

Similarly, the bar owners have to inform the local police about the persons engaged by them for various security-related purposes. The persons deployed at the bars or for private security if engaged in any fight or any illegal activity would be persecuted under normal legal rules.

Similarly, the security personnel can perform their respective duties without violating any laws. The private security personnel should inform police dialling 112 instead of resorting to any illegal means while dealing with the customers.

“In no circumstances can the act of these personnel infringe upon the fundamental rights of customers,” the notice added. The above order will come into effect from Tuesday and remain in force for 60 days.

The commissionerate police issued the order following the receipt of a number of complaints.

PNN