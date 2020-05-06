Madrid: The players of Barcelona FC will undergo coronavirus tests Wednesday as the club gears to commence individual training in the coming days.

“The football first team will be back at the Ciutat Esportiva on Wednesday for the relevant medical tests ahead of starting training individually in the coming days,” the club said in a statement.

“La Liga has given the go ahead for the tests to be carried out after the Club facilities are inspected on Tuesday. On Wednesday the medicals will be carried out to guarantee the players’ health,” it added.

Basic training was allowed to resume in Spain on Monday after the government watered down some of the lockdown measures that had been imposed since mid-March.

These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process established by the government.

“This crisis has had a profound impact on all of us. The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love,” Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga had earlier said.

“People’s health is paramount, so we have a comprehensive protocol to safeguard the health of everyone involved as we work to restart LaLiga. Circumstances are unprecedented, but we hope to start playing again in June and finish our 19/20 season this summer.”

The football matches in the country have been stopped since March 12 in wake of the pandemic that has hit the entire world.

IANS