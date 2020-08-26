Madrid: Barcelona haven’t given up on Lionel Messi just yet. A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said their restructuring project still revolves around the footballer. “We want to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history,” Ramon Planes said Wednesday. He is the technical director of Barcelona and said Lionel Messi still has a lot to contribute.

“We are not contemplating any departure on a contractual level because we want him (Messi) to stay. We have to show a huge respect for Messi because he is the best player in the world,” stated Planes

Planes spoke as Barcelona officially introduced striker Francisco Trincão at an event. The introduction had already been scheduled before Messi announced his desire to leave Tuesday. “We can’t make this a dispute between Leo Messi and Barcelona because neither deserves it,” Planes informed.

Barcelona is trying to avoid an abrupt ending to Messi’s career at the club. His last match with a Barcelona jersey was the embarrassing 2-8 quarterfinal loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. It was one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.

But Messi apparently has already made up his mind, and it seems only a matter of how ugly the termination will get.

Messi’s first contract with the club was signed on a napkin after a lunch between his representatives and club officials nearly 20 years ago. However, it was with a ‘burofax’ that Messi told the club he wants to leave. Burofax is a certified communication method commonly used in Spain, similar to a telegram. There was no phone call or meeting with club officials… just the burofax.

In it, Messi invoked a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for free after the end of the season.

However, Barcelona said the clause mentioned by Messi expired June 10. The club said the player missed the deadline. He would have to pay the clause of 700 million euros ($827 million) if he wants to leave before his contract ends in June 2021.

Barcelona said they have replied to Messi’s burofax stating they wanted him to stay and finish his career with the club.

Messi is yet to speak publicly regarding the development.