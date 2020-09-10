Bargarh: Vigilance sleuths Thursday held a Fire Services official working in Bargarh district for allegedly taking bribe.

According to a source, accused assistant fire officer Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra was receiving Rs 12,000 in bribe from a petrol pump owner identified as Hrushikesh Pradhan.

Based on a report lodged by Pradhan, Vigilance Sambalpur division laid a trap and caught Mohapatra redhanded.

The officials of anti-corruption wing recovered the money from the accused and carried out search operation at the government quarter allotted to him in Bargarh. The raid was still going on at the time of filing this report.

The source added that Mohapatra had asked Pradhan to pay the bribe for issuance of a fire safety certificate for a petrol pump located at Karlipali area under Bheden police limits here.

PNN