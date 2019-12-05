Keonjhar: Vigilance sleuths Thursday conducted simultaneous raids on the property of a constable posted at Keonjhar Reserve Police on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The officer has been identified as Biswanath Mahanta, serving as a constable at Keonjhar Reserve Police.

Acting on the allegation against the officer, the anti-corruption wing conducted simultaneous raids at the house of the officer including two other places. Bank accounts, land records, and several other valuable documents are also being verified.

The raids were underway and calculation of value of her movable and immovable properties was yet to be ascertained till the last reports came in.

Biswanath’s wife also works in the police department, sources added.

PNN