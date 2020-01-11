Mathuranagari: World’s largest open-air theatre Dhanu Yatra which kicked-off December 31 came to an end here Friday with the enactment of the episode depicting Mathura king Kansa’s death in the hands of Krishna and Balaram.

Bargarh town which resembled mythological Mathura rejoiced the arrival of Lord Krishna accompanied by his brother Balaram at the invitation of King Kansa. The residents welcomed the mythical brothers by drawing rangolis and jhotis outside their houses and revering them as they passed through the streets.

The two brothers Krishna and Balaram reached Raj Darbar near Lok mandap ground. In the attempt to kill the brothers, King Kansa had sent his general, ministers and other courtiers but failed. He had also deployed a mad elephant ‘Kubalaya’, two wrestlers Chanura and Mustika to kill Krishna but in vain. Eventually, Kansa entered the battle despite his wife’s reservations and died.

Krishna and Balaram went to Mathura jail to free Devaki and Basudev. Entire Mathura celebrated the act by distributing sweets and cracking crackers.

As has been the tradition, Bhubaneswar Pradhan – the actor playing Kansa, then left for Puri to visit Lord Jagannath Saturday to seek forgiveness from the Lord for all his evil utterances against Lord Krishna during the act.

PNN