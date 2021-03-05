Attabira: Police have cracked the murder case of 75-year-old Swami Damodar Sada Baba of Bal Jogeswari Ashram under Attabira police limits in Bargarh district. They also arrested the accused Friday involved in the crime.

Informing about cracking of the case at a press meet here at the Attabira police station, Bargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Deepak Kumar Gochhayat said, 29-year-old Suren Patel of Malipada village near Rengali camp had been a regular visitor to the ashram. The ashram is just 500 metres from Malipada village. Patel decided to kill the seer and rob him of his money as he was facing financial problems. “The accused has admitted to have killed the seer,” the SDPO added.

Notably, the saint was found dead with his throat slit in the ashram, February 22. Finding a foul smell coming out of the ashram with its door locked from outside, local people grew suspicious. They immediately informed Attabira police station. Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo had also visited the crime spot. Acting on her direction, Attabira police had registered a murder case and initiated a probe.

PNN