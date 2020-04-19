Bargarh: A young engineer-turned-farmer, Ch Kalyan Kumar of Kalapani village in this district has built a sanitiser machine. He has used the time in hand during the lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

Kumar said he has realised the importance of sanitization in defeating the virus. “The idea of making a sanitiser machine came to my mind. I discussed it with my two associates and then went ahead with the project,” informed Kumar.

Kumar built the sanitiser machine using a small water tank, some pipers, a sprayer and a motor. The total cost came to approximately Rs 35,000. He then promptly handed over the machine to the district administration.

“In the fight against coronavirus all are aware of the importance of sanitisation. So I have donated my machine to the district administration. The machine takes about an hour to sanitise a village. The administration can use it in sanitising the red zones,” Kumar said.

Bargarh MLA and district planning commission, chairman, Debesh Acharya inaugurated the machine Saturday. Kumar has been lauded by all and sundry for his deed. He owns a tractor showroom in this town.

PNN