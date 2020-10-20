Bargarh: Paddy farmers of Bargarh district staged a protest in front of the district collector’s office Tuesday demanding compensation for crop losses due to the hailstorm during the Rabi season 2020. They alleged that they have made several representations since January 2020 but no action has been taken.

A group of farmers under the banner of ‘Jay Kissan Farmers Association’ raised slogans demanding compensation for their losses. The protest was headed by leader of the association, Lingaraj.

Sources said that during the previous Rabi season the farmers incurred heavy losses. Officials of the state agricultural department in the district had also visited the affected farm lands and made a loss assessment report. However, 10 months have passed since then and the farmers are yet to receive any compensation.

The farmers appealed to the Bargarh district administration to solve the matter as soon as possible. They threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not made, they said.

