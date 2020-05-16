Bargarh: With COVID-19 cases rising in the state day by day, two renowned stage artistes from Bargarh district have taken to an unconventional route to raise awareness on the deadly disease.

Bhubaneswar Pradhan, famous for playing the role of Kansa in world-famous Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, has partnered with another seasoned actor from the district Ashok Behera to raise awareness on the disease. Both are playing Yamaraj and Chitragupta respectively. There are several other actors playing courtiers.

The actors Saturday morning started a campaign from Kalyan Mandap near Gandhi Chhak on a richly decked out chariot to visit across the town and meet people.

The unique way of educating people on COVID-19 was appreciated by the denizens.

“We are left with limited choices such as face masking, hand washing and maintaining social distance. As it appears these days, abiding by lockdown restrictions could only help save mankind,” Yamaraj appealed.

Social distancing should be the new mantra of life, he asserted.