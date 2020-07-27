Saranda: As COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is on the rise under Attabira notified area council (NAC) limits in Bargarh district, the civic body imposed shutdown Monday till August 2 in order to prevent any probable spread of infection in the days ahead.

Attabira NAC area is said to be heading towards community infection stage as 21 swab samples tested came out COVID-19 positive this morning, Bargarh district Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan informed.

A meeting in this regard comprising office bearers of local citizens’ committee, lawyers’ association, shopkeepers’ association, local representatives of different political parties, including NAC officials, administrative officials was held at a local temple.

Even as the civic body ordered for keeping all other shops closed, it has permitted only vendors selling essential commodities like milk, medicine, grocery and vegetable to keep shops open, official sources said.

Residents under the NAC limits shall have to walk down to shops for purchasing their essential commodities, by wearing face masks and maintaining social distance, sources said. The municipal authorities have appealed residents to strictly abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

