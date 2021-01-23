Bargarh: With the government set to close paddy procurement soon, the district is headed for massive distress sale of paddy. Farmers claim they are holding on to large stocks of paddy even as tokens that they have received will be outdated as millers are not lifting paddy from the mandi saying, mandis have not been tagged to them.

It has been over two months and a fortnight since paddy procurement started in the district but the problems regarding procurement are yet to be resolved. Many of the farmers in this district have been left with lots of paddy.

The delay in procurement has sparked resentment among farmers. They have been unable to prepare for the next rabi crops while no word is coming from the authorities when the paddy procurement will begin.

Initially, purchase of paddy was hit as farmers did not have tokens. The token issue has again cropped up when procurement process is coming to an end.

Farmers of Padmapur, Paikamal, Jharbandh blocks under Padmapur sub-division have been seized with the token problem. Farmers alleged that millers do not lift paddy from them even as mandis have remained opened in their areas.

However, millers claimed they are not coming to mandis as they are yet to be tagged. Farmers are getting apprehensive as the validity of their tokens will soon come to an end.

Farmers alleged that their claim was not unfounded as validity of tokens of 126 farmers who had come to Laudidarha mandi under Jharbandh block to sell paddy has expired. They alleged that mandi authorities and millers cited various reasons for not lifting paddy.

Earlier, they were harassing them on the pretext of unavailability of tags while now they refuse to purchase their stocks due to expiry of tokens. Farmer leader Ramesh Mohapatra said the problem is manmade and a direct result of the connivance of millers and departmental officials.

They are harassing gullible farmers on various pretexts. He feared that farmers would be forced to resort to distress sale if millers fail to procure paddy from them.

Left with no options, farmers will be forced to hand over paddy to traders. Farmers have demanded immediate renewal of tokens and procurement of paddy from all registered farmers. He warned that farmers would hit the street if their demands for paddy procurement are not met by the authorities.

Millers may procure paddy from outside of the district even as procurement is yet to get over in the district. The matter assumes significance after a report claimed that the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation has permitted some millers in the district to lift paddy from Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Nuapada districts.

PNN