Bargarh: In a major crackdown, Bargarh police seized 800 grams of gold ornaments including cash of Rs 1.57 lakh Thursday, which were stolen a few days ago from a businessman.

Police also arrested six persons in this connection. They have been identified as Rabi Bariha, Bunty Dash, Ramesh Gadtia, Naryan Bag and Mahendra Sahoo.

All the accused were court-forwarded Thursday.

According to a source, a businessman from Chhattisgarh district Sagar Jain had lodged an FIR November 6 at Bargarh police station alleging that some miscreants had looted 800 gram gold jewellery and Rs 1.57 lakh at around 7:00 pm near Baramkela in Bargarh district. The loot bid took place when he was returning to his home state after attaining businesses deal in Bargarh district.

The burglars came in a jeep and forced the business man to stop his vehicle at gun-point.

Acting on an FIR, police launched a probe and found the burglars. Police also seized the jeep used for committing the crime.

PNN