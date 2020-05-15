Bargarh: In a bid to enforce social distancing norms amid COVID-19 outbreak, Bargarh district administration has changed the timing of weekly handloom market held in this town.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the handloom market at Behera weekly market will take place Monday every week instead of Friday.

Earlier, the Behera weekly market used to house the handloom market and an agro market every Friday leading to heavy rush.

Keeping COVID-19 outbreak in mind, Bargarh additional collector Mirdha Toppe had directed Bargarh Regulated Market Committee to change the timing.