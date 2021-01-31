Bargarh: Prabhat Barik and Rashmita, children of Ratra Barik, a resident of Tihikipali village under Bheden block in Bargarh district, have been selected to the Border Security Force and they will soon be on duty to guard India’s boundaries. The two have been on cloud nine since news of their selection to the BSF was conveyed to them. The two siblings had always wanted to serve the country since their childhood. Initially they wanted to join the police force. However, they managed to pass the selection tests organised by the BSF.

“I still remember how we would play by acting as police personnel when we were kids. We had a special liking for police uniforms. And now we have been selected to join BSF which is nothing but a blessing from god. He has given us much more than what we had been wished for. Now we can serve Mother India. Our parents, other family members and friends are elated at hearing the news,” Rashmita said.

Rashmita completed her schooling at the village school. Then she did her Plus-II from Kadobahal College and Plus- III from Siddharth College in Binika. Prabhat on the other hand, after passing his class 10 exams, took admission in Bargarh Panchayat College and did his Plus-II and graduation.

Rashmita said as they had a childhood desire to join police they had regularly been exercising and appearing for various examinations and tests. “Our failures in past have made us the stronger. We had never given up the hope or the attempts. Now we both have been selected to join BSF,” she said.

Prabhat added: “We did not undergo any training or coaching. It is our self confidence that kept us propelling ahead. At last, our prayers were answered.

