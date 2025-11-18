Bargarh: Bargarh’s iconic Dhanu Yatra festival has found its new ‘Kansa’, with Sushil Meher chosen to portray the demon king for the upcoming 78th edition of the world’s largest open-air theatre. His selection was announced Tuesday.

This year, as many as 44 aspirants competed for the prominent role. Organisers had earlier said that artists who played the role in previous years were not considered this time to ensure a level playing field for new performers.

Officials said the complete list of selected performers will be released soon. With Meher now finalised for the ‘Kansa’ role, anticipation is rising across Bargarh as preparations intensify for the annual cultural spectacle.

PNN