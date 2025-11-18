Baripada: The Indian Railways is redeveloping the Baripada Railway Station in Mayurbhanj district under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a nationwide initiative designed to modernise stations and improve overall passenger experience. The scheme reflects the railways’ commitment to inclusive and future-ready development, with station-specific plans carried out in phases based on local needs.

Across South Eastern Railway (SER), 72 stations are set to be upgraded under the programme, with the aim of making them cleaner, more comfortable and more user-friendly. Baripada station, located in the Kharagpur division, is one of the stations included in the redevelopment effort. Baripada, the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj, is a vital transit point for local passengers, traders and tourists visiting destinations such as the Similipal Tiger Reserve. Once completed, the upgrades are expected to deliver both functional improvements and economic benefits to the region.

The redevelopment plan for Baripada station includes construction of a new station building, a new booking counter and a separate counter for passengers with disabilities. Accessibility enhancements will feature a Divyangjan-friendly toilet, ramp, water booth, parking area and tactile tiles across key passenger pathways. Additional improvements include new platform shelters, resurfaced platforms, expanded parking and circulating areas, a new waiting room, water booths, enhanced platform seating, automatic ticket vending machines and redesigned entry and exit gates.