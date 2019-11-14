Bargarh: Vigilance sleuths conducted raids in multiple places Thursday after the Barpali Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) was accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Sanjukta Lenka.

Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at as many as five places, including the official’s residence at Pradhanpali village and office, this Thursday morning. Her bank passbooks were being observed during the raid, an official said.

The raids were underway and calculation of value of her movable and immovable properties was yet to be ascertained till the last reports came in.

Notably, two government officials — Sukru Swain, a district culture officer of Dhenkanal and Basant Panda, an executive engineer have been caught on Vigilance radar on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income October 18.

A team of Vigilance sleuths raided at three places linked to Sukru Swain, including Swain’s Dhenkanal office, government quarters in Bhubaneswar and ancestral house in Berhampur. The officers conducted simultaneous raids at various places including the office and residence of Basant Panda, an executive engineer working with the drainage division in Balasore.

PNN